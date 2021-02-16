Significant Rise in Suicide Rate in South of Kurdistan

KT News:

According to a local hospital in the City of Sulaymani, south of Kurdistan, on Friday 12 February a 28-year-old young woman committed suicide by strangling herself with a rope, apparently after news of her parent’s separation. On Monday 15 February, another suicide was reported in the village of Bardarash, near Erbil, after a 19-year-old woman killed herself on her wedding day, according to Rudaw News which reported that she was the only girl in the family. On 4th February Mr Naji Balatyar the father of KDP representative in the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad also committed suicide.

The KRG and its health authority must consider the cause of suicides in the Kurdish community and prepare to research and investigate how current instability is affecting all sectors of society; especially after the spread of COVID-19 which brings more isolation and poverty to the community.