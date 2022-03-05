Rojava and Ukraine

By Arian Mufid:

To: weekend@cbsnews.com

Dear Whom it may concern,

Considering comments made by reporter, Chris D’Agata, I thought it important to highlight some key disparities in his clearly ignorant words.

When the decisive battle started in Rojava against Syrian aggression, both men and women carried weapons against the aggressor. This sent the message of gender equality, which was received all over the world.

Right now in Ukraine we are seeing from the media, a male dominated battle. We are not seeing the same images of both men and women picking up weapons. Thus, the idea of this war being in some way superior or more “civilised” – to quote CBS correspondent, Chris D’Agata, to that of the wars in the east, is throw into question if we have seen more progressive and conscious wars. Rojava showed us a society that is conscientious about what they stood for, arguably a much more progressive stance than at taken by Ukrainians.