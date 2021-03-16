Kamal Mazhar Ahmad, 1937-2021

KT News:

Kurdish historian Professor Kamal Mazhar Ahmad has passed away today at a hospital in Bonn, Germany.

Professor Ahmad was born in Sulaymani province in 1937 and completed his education in the Soviet Union before returning to Iraq. He had studied Kurdish history since 1959. During the Kurdish uprising in 1974 he joined the resistance in the mountains. Later he returned to his work as a teacher at Baghdad University up until he retired in late 2004.

Professor Ahmad wrote numerous books on Kurdish history which have been published in Kurdish and Arabic.