PKK’s high military command issued a statement on 26th February stating that: “ We do not believe the Turkish army’s announcement that Peshmarga from KRG cooperated with them in the mountain of Gara to fight PKK, and we believe Turkey they want to cause infighting between the Kurds in South and the north of Kurdistan.

Turkish announcement came up after their defeat at the hand of PKK fighters, last month in Gara”.