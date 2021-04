KT News:

The professional photographer Karman Shukri from the city of Duhok has been arrested since 27th January 2021 by KDP security services. His family have had no news about him. His brother Zeravan Shukri has asked human rights lawyers to pressurise the authorities in Duhok for information about where Karman is being held.

Karaman has been detained twice previously, the last time for almost five months before he was released without any decision by the court of justice.