Erdogan Stands in the Shadow of Adolf Hitler

By Arian Mufid:

Adolf Hitler, leader of the Nazi Party, was in power from 1933 to 1945. He dictated Germany into the Second World War, during which he invaded Poland and committed the atrocity of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were murdered. Before assuming his position as leader of Germany he attempted a military coup in 1923 and was consequently jailed for 4 years. By the time it was 1932 he had managed to control enough of parliament to consolidate his power with his majority seats. Hitler carried out his atrocities whilst having 38000 followers.

His ambition was the pursuit of an “Aryan” and pure race, he used his own twisted manipulation of Nietzsche’s “Ubermensch” as his justification.

By 1941 German forces occupied most of Europe and North Africa. Furthermore, he had ordered the invasion of the Soviet Union in June of 1941 and declared war on America. Historian Ian Kershaw described him as the “embodiment of modern political evil”. Under his leadership Germany’s ambitions were focused on eugenics founded in racism. Hitlers personal focus was to eliminate Jewish people in the name of his “pure race”. 28.7 million soldiers were killed to do this.

Considering Hilter’s past and Erdogan’s present it is hard to not draw many similarities. Erdogan currently is the leader of the Justice and Development party, winning six consecutive parliamentary elections. He served 4 months in jail for his Islamic fundamentalism.

Again, under his leadership, the Turkish nation’s pre-existing foundation of Ottoman reminiscent nationalism has been poached into a raging racism against all ethnic “minorities” in Turkey. Like Hitler he holds a focus: to exterminate the Kurds. His culture of racism has spread outside of Turkey into the south and west of Kurdistan.

Again much like Hitler, Erdogan holds a incredibly paranoid and paradoxical ideology. He on the one hand asks for “freedom” yet on the other oppresses his people under a suffering economy in a deficit of 58billion. A considerable amount can be assumed to be accumulated in his continued war against the Kurds. It is under the guise of a security threat that he has entered and terrorised three parts of Kurdistan: KRG south of Kurdistan and Rojava West of Kurdistan.

His hatred and racist ideology against the Kurds are well known and supported by a propaganda fed population.

The most recent threat made by Erdogan is that of a ground invasion of Rojava. It is most likely that history will it repeat itself in this invasion, like the 2018 invasion of Afrin and Ras Al Ayn and Tal Abyad in 2019. These invasions displaced a hundred thousand of people, disrupted and tore their lives apart. Erdogan loves blood and war to an unprecedented level. His leadership is painted with the blood of Kurds. The western world should look and see how this is another rise of a new Adolf Hitler: to stop Erdogan would be to allow those in the Middle East to live their lives peacefully.