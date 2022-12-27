Paris Assassination .. of Kurdish Leaders

By Arian Mufid:

France has been notorious for political assassinations since the 1970s. In January 2013 Turkish Intelligence plotted the political assassination of PKK leaders Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Saylemez in Paris. The three women are described by their comrades as remarkable woman who were incredible models for the woman’s movement in Kurdistan .The murder of Sakine and her comrades was never officially solved By French police. On 22nd of December 2022 once more the Turkish MIT managed to orchestrate the brutal killing of three big figures among the Kurdish movement and community in Paris. Amina Kara (Evin), Mir Perwer and Abdullah Kizil will be remembered as the stars in the sky of the Kurdish movement. Miss Amina Kara (Evin) was a leader of the women’s right movement, whilst Abdulla Kizil and Mir Parwar were both artists with a strong association to the Ahmed Kaya Kurdish cultural centre. The attack left three others wounded with one in critical condition.

The Kurdish community extremely is deeply angered and unhappy with French security services who failed to stop the perpetrator who was a 69 years old white supremacist from committing this atrocity despite him being previously identified for attempting to attack a migrant camp in France. French authorities have proved themselves to be true to their colonial white supremacist roots by showing little care about protecting the Kurdish community against such attacks leaving Parisian Kurds vulnerable to assassinations by Turkish intelligence.

The Turkish state continues to attack the Kurdish diaspora in anywhere it can. The main objective of the Turkish opposition is to bring down the constitution of Erdogan to save Turkey and its freedom loving people.