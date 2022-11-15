Mazlum Kobane Speaks Out on Migrant Tragedy

KT News:

A statement was issued by Mazlum Kobane, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, following the death of fifteen people from Rojava in the Algerian sea on their way to take refuge in Europe. He asked the international community to protect and help the self-ruled Rojava area in Syria, in order to ensure such catastrophes do not happen again.

On the 3rd and 4th of October off the coast of Algeria two sunken boats were found, fifteen of their passengers dead. All passengers were suspected to have been prospective migrant workers, holding their hopes to reach Spain to reach better lives, all from Rojava, specifically Kobane.

in his statement, posted via Twitter, Mazlum Kobane stated: “This tragic accident in Algerian water is telling us that we must take more care of our area and people.” He pledged to do everything to not repeat this tragedy again.

Additionally, some Palestinian media outlets have claimed that around fifty refugees have been stranded in Algeria, most of them from the area of Kobane in Syria. The Algerian government sent them all to the Algerian desert without food or water.