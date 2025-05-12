Why Do Kurds Lack a Free Kurdistan?

By Suare B:

Internal Fragmentation and KDP’s Complicity with Regional Powers Undermine Kurdish Aspirations

The dream of a free and independent Kurdistan remains elusive, despite the Kurds’ enduring struggle across generations and borders. While external forces—particularly the hostility of regional powers like Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria—have undeniably suppressed Kurdish aspirations, internal dynamics within the Kurdish movement are equally responsible for its fragmentation and setbacks.



A Culture of Deflection: The KDP and the Politics of Blame

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by the Barzani family, has long dominated the political landscape of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. However, instead of addressing systemic issues such as corruption and weak governance, KDP leadership often deflects responsibility by blaming an “external hand”—be it foreign states, international actors, or rival Kurdish factions. This strategy fosters a culture of denial, eroding public trust and stifling meaningful reform.

The KRG’s complicity in covering up atrocities committed by the Turkish regime exemplifies this deflection. Nearly 1,000 civilians have reportedly been killed by Turkish bombardments in Iraqi Kurdistan, yet the KRG, under Barzani control, has allegedly falsified death certificates, attributing these deaths to “explosions” without acknowledging Turkish aggression. This refusal to confront Turkey’s actions not only undermines justice for victims but also signals a troubling alignment with a state historically hostile to Kurdish identity.



Collaboration with Turkey: A Strategic Betrayal

The BBC documentary The Forbidden Zone exposes the extent of the KDP’s collaboration with Turkey. Hoshiar Zebari, a senior KDP spokesperson and Barzani family member, defends the party’s coordination with Turkish military operations in Iraqi Kurdistan. Zebari’s admission that the KDP possesses superior intelligence and knowledge of Kurdish terrain suggests a level of cooperation that facilitates Turkey’s campaigns against Kurdish fighters and civilians.

Under KDP leadership, Turkey has established over 160 military bases in the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan—a feat even Saddam Hussein’s regime could not accomplish. This unprecedented Turkish presence raises a critical question: Why does the Barzani family facilitate Turkey’s invasion, given Turkey’s historical denial of Kurdish identity and rights? In contrast, the Iraqi regime, despite its own conflicts with Kurds, at least acknowledges their existence as a distinct people. The KDP’s willingness to align with Turkey over Iraq reveals a prioritization of political expediency over Kurdish unity and sovereignty.



Marginalizing the PKK: Exploiting Internal Divisions

The KDP’s collaboration with Turkey also serves to weaken the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a rival faction with significant influence in Iraqi Kurdistan. The KDP frequently portrays the PKK as a foreign entity, insisting its fighters “return to Turkey” to wage their struggle. This narrative dismisses the reality that many PKK guerrillas are local Kurds fighting for the same rights as other Kurdish groups.

By delegitimizing the PKK, the KDP exacerbates internal divisions, undermining the prospect of a unified Kurdish front. This factionalism, fueled by the KDP’s pursuit of dominance, weakens the broader Kurdish struggle for self-determination.



Power over Principle: A Leadership Crisis

The KDP’s actions reflect a leadership more concerned with consolidating power than advancing national liberation. Its alignment with Turkey—a state that continues to repress its own Kurdish population and deny their cultural and political rights—prioritizes short-term political gains over long-term Kurdish interests.

This strategic betrayal erodes public confidence and perpetuates a cycle of distrust between Kurdish communities and their leaders. The Barzani family’s cooperation with Turkey, despite its hostility toward Kurds, underscores a leadership crisis that places personal and party interests above the collective Kurdish cause.



Toward a Reunified Vision

For a free Kurdistan to become a reality, Kurdish leadership—particularly dominant actors like the KDP—must confront internal failures. This requires ending factionalism, fostering transparent and democratic governance, and prioritizing Kurdish unity over external alliances that undermine the cause.

Only by addressing both external pressures and internal shortcomings can the Kurdish people hope to achieve the liberation they have long been denied.

Suare B is Kurdish writer.