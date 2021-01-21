Attempt to Murder Kurdish Activist in Erbil Has Failed

KT News:

Kurdish activist Hawre Kurdi was brutally attacked on the night of 19th January by unknown assailants and is in hospital in a serious condition. During a press conference with local reporters his lawyer, Harem Rafat, confirmed that the aim of the attack was to kill Hawre Kurdi, and it had been well prepared by his attackers. The activist has recently taken part in most of the protests and demonstrations against the forces of the KDP in the city of Erbil, capital of the KRG. His lawyer said that Hawre Kurdi has been arrested at least sixteen times and was previously the victim of a knife attack.