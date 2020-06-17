We Mourn the Loss of Lord Rea, an Exceptional Friend of the Kurds

By Peace in Kurdistan Campaign:

We salute the memory of Lord Rea, who died on 1st June age 91. Lord Rea was a staunch friend of the Kurds, patron of Peace in Kurdistan since it was founded in 1994 and respected around the world as a human rights defender. He will be much missed.

Human rights everywhere were a passionate concern of Lord Rea throughout his career and he was determined to speak out on various cases of abuses and injustices such as the Kurds.

He was always ready to contribute towards the campaigns in support of Kurdish issues and raised matters of concern with government ministers, spoke in Lords debates and hosted countless discussions on Kurdish affairs in Parliament, among his many invaluable activities. Lord Rea visited Turkey numerous times as part of delegations to highlight cases of human rights violations of political prisoners and abuses of power carried out by the Turkish state.

Lord Rea was a friend of the late Lord Avebury, with whom he shared an outstanding dedication to defending the principles of human rights worldwide and who displayed an equally exemplary internationalism.

Lord Rea was a fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and worked as a GP in North London. He was one of the few hereditary peers remaining in the House of Lords having been elected in 1999. Lord Rea was very much a working peer who owed his political allegiance to the Labour Party. He will be remembered for his kindly nature and softly spoken manner, which could not conceal his dogged determination to make a difference.

Peace in Kurdistan sends its heartfelt condolences to Lord Rea’s family and expresses immense gratitude for all the important solidarity work that he performed to support the cause of justice for the Kurds. He commands our deepest respect as an outstanding individual, a friend and ally.

15 June 2020

Peace in Kurdistan – Campaign for a political solution of the Kurdish Question

Email: estella24@tiscali.co.uk

www.peaceinkurdistancampaign.com