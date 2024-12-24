Successful Visit by the Reporters Organization to Sulaymaniyah

By Dler Ibrahim:

In order to closely monitor the conditions of reporters and journalists and prepare the annual report about violations against journalists in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a delegation from the Reporters Organization for Rights and Development recently visited satellite channels that broadcast their programs from Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The Reporters Organization for Rights and Development delegation visited the satellite channels (Zoom, Channel 8, Payam, NRT and KNN) and met with the directors and officials of these channels and listened closely to the most important obstacles and impediments that Reporters face while performing their duties within the borders of Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

In another axis of these meetings, the mechanism of coordination and joint cooperation was discussed to train and qualify Reporters and develop their performance and competencies in various fields. In addition, there was discussing on freedom of expression and protecting and defending freedom of the press in the Kurdistan Region and all regions of Iraq.